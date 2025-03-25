Jerry Seinfeld Reveals Why So Many Comedians Love the Mets
Since their inception in 1961, the New York Mets have lived in the shadow of their crosstown rivals in pinstripes. Despite the team's massive struggles in comparison to the New York Yankees, the francise has a ton of high-profile fans. For some reason, in particular, a lot of high-profile comedians have gravitated to the Mets. Jerry Seinfeld thinks he knows why.
Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci talked to Seinfeld for an article about the Mets published on Tuesday. In it, Verducci lists some of the team's comedic fans:
What defines Mets zeitgeist nearly as well as such charismatic players are the many famous comedians who root for the team. The roster includes John Oliver, 47; Sebastian Maniscalco, 51; Jim Breuer, 57; Ty Burrell, 57; Jimmy Kimmel, 57; Kevin James, 59; Hank Azaria, 60; Chris Rock, 60; Jon Stewart, 62; Ray Romano, 67; Bill Maher, 69; and Jerry Seinfeld, 70.
Verducci wanted to know why so many comedians became Mets fans, so he asked Seinfeld.
"Comedians are attracted to well-drawn, outsized personalities," Seinfeld said. "We don't like people that efficiently go about their business. We like people that entertain you. And hopefully go about their business as well.
"I became a Mets fan when I was just so entertained by the personalities and the color, versus the Yankees. You know, the orange and blue versus the depressing navy."
Seinfeld said that personality was present during the team's run to the National League Championship Series in 2024.
“Again, personality, you know? That [Game 6 of the 1986 World Series] was such a Mets thing. Just like 2024 was," Seinfeld said. "I mean, 2024, oh my God, if you were a Mets fan in 2024, you’re branded for life. That was so much fun, partly because of how unexpected it was, especially after the way the season began."
The Mets certainly are heavy on personality. We'll see if that carries through in 2025.