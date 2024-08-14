Joc Pederson Hit Little League HR vs. Rockies Thanks to One Hilariously Bad Throw
The Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics get more press, but the Colorado Rockies quietly exist in a state of similar futility.
The Rockies entered Wednesday with a record of 44–77—good for a .364 winning percentage that would tie for worst in team history. For evidence of Colorado's struggles, take a look at this play from its game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
With nobody out in the bottom of the first and two runners on base, Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson doubled down the right field line. The hit easily scored two runners, but as Pederson slid into second base, an errant throw from Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia sailed into left field.
Pederson picked himself up, kept running, and trotted home to give Arizona a third run on the play.
Hilariously, Toglia is leading the National League in range factor per nine innings in his third big-league season.