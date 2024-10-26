SI

Joe Davis's Call of Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Was Perfect Tribute to Vin Scully

Perfect symmetry.

Tim Capurso

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam in the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam in the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
If it felt at all like history was repeating itself during the Los Angeles Dodgers' thrilling 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, that's because, in multiple ways it was. A hobbled Freddie Freeman won the game for the Dodgers with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the tenth inning, sending Dodger Stadium into a frenzy—and the heartbroken Yankees trudging back to the visitor's clubhouse.

And all the while, it was hard not to conjure up the lasting image of former Dodgers slugger Kirk Gibson. Two left-handed batters gutting through injury, Kirk Gibson and Freddie Freeman, hitting walk-off—and potentially World Series-changing—Game 1 home runs 36 years apart.

Adding to the perfect symmetry was Fox Sports play-by-play commentator Joe Davis, who channeled legendary longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who was on the call for Gibson's home run.

"She is ... Gone!" Davis exclaimed in a perfect tribute to the identical call Scully had made of Gibson's iconic 1988 home run in the Fall Classic. "Gibby meet Freddie!"

What a way to honor Scully, arguably the game's greatest broadcaster who passed away in August of 2022.

And both Dodger sluggers, hobbled by injuries, raised their right arms in victory as the crowd went wild.

Baseball is poetic.

