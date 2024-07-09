Joe Ryan Caught Pouring Powder Down His Pants After Carlos Correa Home Run
The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox, 8-6, on Monday night. It was Minnesota's third straight win and their 11th victory in the last 15 games. It was also the first regular season game in club history with a woman doing play-by-play as Marney Gellner called the game for Bally Sports North.
Gellner called Carlos Correa's home run in the top of the seventh as the Twins took a 6-5 lead. It was Correa's first and only hit of the game in what has been a bounceback season for the former Astros star. He struggled last season after signing a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins after two very high-profile deals fell through with the Giants and Mets.
Anyway, here's Correa and Gellner enjoying the heights of their professions on Monday night.
Unfortunately, this is where Joe Ryan enters the picture. As Correa returned to the Twins dugout and Gellner announced a White Sox pitching change, Ryan was shown on live television powdering his jock.
In defense of Ryan, it was humid and in the 80's in Chicago last night. Sure, he had the day off having started on Saturday, but he's still required to wear long pants to work. That's a recipe for discomfort during the warm summer months. If you don't want to see a guy pouring talcum down his pants keep the cameras out of the dugout.