Joey Votto Discusses the Differences Between Dodgers and Yankees Crowds
Game 1 of the New York Yankees-Los Angeles Dodgers World Series will be underway in a matter of hours. There's so much to discuss as these two blueboods square off in their first shared Fall Classic since 1981. Two incredible atmospheres will host all the drama as baseball crowns its ultimate champion.
Joey Votto was asked about the differences between playing in New York vs. playing in Los Angeles on The Dan Patrick Show, and his answer didn't disappoint.
"No disrespect to LA, but there is nothing like being in New York with a good Yankees team, at Yankee Stadium. There is nothing like it. I'll tell a quick story. I was in New York at the old stadium. First time. The roster was Jeter, A-Rod, Hideki Matsui, the roster was deep. It was the seventh inning and I was on the field up 3-1 thinking I'm part of the Reds are we're going to win sort of thing. And all of the sudden you could just feel the energy of the crowd. This is a regular season game. You could feel the ghosts. There's no ghosts. I'm not a ghosts believer but you could feel the ghosts inside the stadium."
Votto added that with this Yankees roster replete with stars and the brightest lights descending on the Bronx that there's a chance to create a new aura there.
Time will tell. About a week's time.