Joey Votto, Former National League MVP, Announces MLB Retirement
Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto announced his retirement from baseball in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday.
Votto, 40, hasn't featured in MLB since 2023, his final season with the Reds. He was signed by his hometown Toronto Blue Jays this season but never made it to the big league roster.
A six-time All-Star, one-time National League MVP and one-time Gold Glove winner, Votto was one of the most consistent hitters in the sport throughout his illustrious prime. He owns a career batting average of .294, an OPS of .920 and has clubbed 356 home runs throughout 2,056 career games.
He played 17 seasons in the pros, all of them in Cincinnati, going down as one of the greatest players in franchise history.
In a message to his family, friends and more on social media, Votto bid everyone involved in his career a "thank you."
"Toronto + Canada, I wanted to play in front of you. Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people. I’m just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt," said Votto to the city of Toronto and its fans in his statement.
"Cincinnati, I’ve only played for you. I love you," he said to the city where he spent nearly two decades.
"Finally, to the MLB fans. You energized me with your cheers, I loved the boos, the trash talk, the moments where I broke a road cities moment, or was humbled on stage. I’ll never forget, early in my career, my first time at Wrigley Field and the crowd standing and cheering toward my failure. I remember standing at the plate, smiling and thinking, this is my home. I belong here. I was myself in this sport. I was able to be my best self. I played this sport with every last ounce of my body, heart, and mind. Thank you for everything."
Votto, one of the all-time good guys of baseball, retires as the Reds' second all-time leading home run hitter, behind only Johnny Bench's 389. His 2,135 career hits are fifth all-time in franchise history, and he's third in RBI with 1,144.