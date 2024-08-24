Joey Votto Reveals Exact Moment He Realized He Was Done Playing Baseball
Joey Votto knew it was time to retire when he didn't even want to step into the batter's box for the first time in his career.
Votto announced his retirement from baseball on Wednesday, and on Friday the 40-year-old revealed what finally made him decide to hang up his cleats. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Votto said he finally knew it was over when he declined a plate appearance when offered one by his manager.
The former National League MVP was playing for the Buffalo Bisons, who are the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate when he decided his career was over. According to Votto, an unnamed Bisons coach approached him and asked if he wanted to take an at-bat. He declined.
Votto said, "It wasn't until the other day when I didn't want a plate appearance. When the coach was like, 'do you want this at bat?" And I was like, 'I don't. I don't.' And I've never had that. I've always had a direction. I've always been like, 'I'm going that way.'"
Votto continued to explain that when he decided to pass on that plate appearance, he happened to be sitting next to Devon White, who was his favorite player growing up.
The entire segment is below.
Votto retires after a 17-year major league career and as a six-time All-Star. He won the NL MVP and the NL Hank Aaron Award in 2010 and won a Gold Glove in 2011. Votto slashed .294/.409/.511, with a career .920 OPS, 356 home runs, 1,144 RBIs and 2,135 hits. He was an on-base percentage maestro and led the NL in on-base percentage seven times.
Now that he has retired, the long-time Cincinnati Reds cornerstone's next stop is likely the Baseball Hall of Fame.