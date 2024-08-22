SI

Joey Votto Had the Saddest Tweet From an Uber After Announcing His Retirement

Andy Nesbitt

Joey Votto retired from MLB on Wednesday.
Joey Votto retired from MLB on Wednesday. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Joey Votto called it a career on Wednesday, retiring from baseball at the age of 40.

Votto, a six-time All-Star and one-time National League MVP, spent 17 years with the Cincinnati Reds and became a fan favorite for not only what he could do on the field, but how he carried himself off it, as well. The former first baseman, who signed with his hometown Toronto Blue Jays this year but never made it to the major league level, loved to have fun with fans and not take himself too seriously.

He continued that on Wednesday when he tweeted this from an Uber on his way to Toronto: "Driving to the stadium right now. My Uber driver asked, "Are you a player?" I said, "No.""

That's a pretty great tweet, and a heartbreaking one as well.

Fans had reactions:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB