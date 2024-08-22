Joey Votto Had the Saddest Tweet From an Uber After Announcing His Retirement
Joey Votto called it a career on Wednesday, retiring from baseball at the age of 40.
Votto, a six-time All-Star and one-time National League MVP, spent 17 years with the Cincinnati Reds and became a fan favorite for not only what he could do on the field, but how he carried himself off it, as well. The former first baseman, who signed with his hometown Toronto Blue Jays this year but never made it to the major league level, loved to have fun with fans and not take himself too seriously.
He continued that on Wednesday when he tweeted this from an Uber on his way to Toronto: "Driving to the stadium right now. My Uber driver asked, "Are you a player?" I said, "No.""
That's a pretty great tweet, and a heartbreaking one as well.
