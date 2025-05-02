John Kruk Shared Wild Tony Gwynn Prank That Ended With Him in Back of a Cop Car
Philadelphia Phillies fans are always in for a treat with former Phillie John Kruk on the call as part of their broadcast team on NBC Sports Philadelphia. And the three-time MLB All-Star provided just that Thursday as the Phillies took on the Washington Nationals.
In the bottom of the second inning, Kruk said he got a letter from a fan in Portland, although it's unclear whether the sender was from Portland, Ore., or Portland, Maine. The sender said that Kruk slouches in the broadcast booth, but he was more interested in the fan's location. He abruptly changed subjects and hilariously remarked, "did I ever tell you I almost got arrested in Oregon?"
Kruk explained that while he was playing minor league ball in Portland, Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn had a friend who was a police officer in Portland, who he had arrest Kruk as a big prank. Kruk ended up handcuffed, in the back of a cop car, but the car never left the parking lot as he walked away and Gwynn couldn't stop laughing. You can hear the full, hilarious exchange below.
Gwynn played his full 20-year MLB career with the San Diego Padres, who selected Kruk in the third round of the 1981 draft. He played for the Padres from 1986 to '89, alongside Gwynn, until the team dealt him to the Phillies. After 13 years at ESPN, Kruk rejoined the Phillies' broadcast booth in 2017. And he's had plenty of outrageous stories to share.