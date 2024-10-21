John Mayer Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Francisco Lindor, Mets After Postseason Run
A few days after Francisco Lindor's thrilling 2024 season came to an end, he and the New York Mets received praise from an unlikely source.
Grammy Award winning artist John Mayer took to Instagram and declared he had found inspiration from Lindor and the Mets all year. In a heartfelt post, Mayer claimed Lindor's dedication inspired him to soldier on during concerts and with his other work.
"Thank you Francisco Lindor @lindor12bc. Thank you New York Mets," Mayer wrote. "You never know when you’re going to find a new source of inspiration, and Francisco became that inspiration for me this year. You could see the dedication in his eyes, in his plays—you could even see it in his strikeouts; it wasn’t a case of "'couldn’t,' only 'didn’t that time.'
"My Sphere concerts this summer became games in my mind. Wins were when the music was cooking, when the notes matched the intention, when the zone could be found. Every weekend was a series, and every show was a home game.
"When I injured my finger and looked down to see half the nail sheared off and bleeding, my first thought was how to play with the other three fingers. That was what Lindor would have done, and so that’s what I did.
"The Mets’ talent makes them aspirational, but their humanity makes them relational. It means that it’s never out of the question what’s being done on that field could be done by you and I in our pursuits, too."
Mayer was born in Connecticut and has long been a Mets fan. He and his band Dead & Company played 30 shows at the Las Vegas Sphere and apparently that run took its toll on him.
The Mets' season came to a close with a 10–5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.
Lindor had a phenomenal 2024 season and if not for Shohei Ohtani, he'd be the odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP award. For the season, he hit .273, with an on-base percentage of .344, while slugging .500. He hit 33 home runs, had 91 RBIs and posted an OPS of .844 and a WAR of 7.0. It would be easy to get inspired by how he played.
Mayer can only hope Lindor and the Mets come back stronger next year.