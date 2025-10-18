John Schneider Rips Mariners Fans Who Booed After George Springer Injury
Blue Jays star outfielder George Springer exited Toronto's loss in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series after getting hit on his right kneecap by a 95-mph sinker from Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo. Springer, clearly in immense pain, laid on the ground for a few minutes as the Blue Jays trainer and manager John Schneider emerged from the dugout.
With Schneider and the trainer by his side, Springer limped his way up the first base line in an apparent attempt to remain in the game before ultimately exiting the contest, where he was helped down the dugout steps into the clubhouse. Springer was replaced at first base by pinch runner Joey Loperfido.
After the game, Schneider spoke to reporters and provided an update on Springer while also getting something off his chest. The Blue Jays manager took exception to what he believed to be an inappropriate reaction to the Springer injury by the crowd at T-Mobile Park.
"He's got a right knee contusion. He had X-rays, which were negative, which is a good thing," Schneider said. "George is about as tough as they come. I think he'll have to really, really be hurting to not be in the lineup on Sunday. So we'll see how he is.
"On that note, I know this is an awesome atmosphere to play in. And it's really, really cool to play here. And I think the fans that were booing him should take a look in the mirror and understand what kind of player he is. And—I'll stop there because when a guy gets hit in the knee and is in obvious pain and you have 40,000 people cheering, not the right thing to do."
Schneider is referring to the reactions to the crowd, in which there were some seeming boos when Springer slowly made his way up the first-base line.
One of the game's great postseason performers, Springer has continued his October excellence against the Mariners—he has seven hits, two home runs and four RBI in five ALCS games—to the chagrin of Seattle's fans, who have taken to booing him heavily during the three contests played at T-Mobile Park.
While most of the boos could be seen as a sign of respect for Springer's greatness, Schneider clearly felt that Mariners fans took it a step too far on Friday night.