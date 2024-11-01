Jordan Montgomery Opts Into Diamondbacks Contract Despite Owner's Harsh Critique
Jordan Montgomery is running it back with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday that Montgomery has exercised his $22.5 million player option for next season. He now is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 campaign.
It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Montgomery opted in and took the guaranteed money, as he struggled through the '24 season and registered an 8–7 record, 6.23 ERA and 11.5 hits per nine innings in 25 appearances (21 starts).
It is a bit surprising, however, given Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick's comments earlier this month in which he openly admitted that he regrets giving Montgomery a contract.
"Looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to invest that money in a guy who performed as poorly as he did," Kendrick said on Arizona Sports radio's Burns and Gambo show. "It's our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint, and I'm the perpetrator of that."
Montgomery had an interesting offseason last winter. Fresh off a career-best season in '23 when he logged a 3.20 ERA and helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series, the left-hander entered free agency as one of the most intriguing arms available.
But Montgomery never landed the deal that he and agent Scott Boras desired, and he ended up signing a one-year contract with a player option for '25 with Arizona in late March, just two days before the season opener.
Montgomery missed the entirety of spring training and struggled to find a rhythm in 2024. He fired Boras in August and will head into free agency after the '25 season with new representation.