Jose Altuve Ejected After Taking Sock, Shoe Off in Attempt to Sway Umpire

Altuve believed he had fouled a ball off of his foot.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada and second baseman Jose Altuve converse with home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the San Diego Padres.
MLB players get ejected fairly often. It's something one can say they see almost every day. But a player getting tossed after removing his cleat and sock on the field? Now, that's something you don't see often.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve did just that during the ninth inning of Tuesday's 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Facing Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Altuve grounded a 1-1 sinker to third base. But the Astros star, believing he fouled the ball off of his foot, did not run down the first base line.

Altuve took that time to instead state his case to home plate umpire Brennan Miller, who didn't seem to be buying it, even as Astros manager Joe Espada emerged from the dugout to join the conversation.

Altuve then took matters into his own hands, or in this case, foot.

Altuve removed his cleat and sock and pointed to his foot in an effort to show Miller that the ball had indeed been fouled off his foot. The Astros infielder was promptly ejected.

After the game, Altuve told reporters that the umpires "took it [his foul ball] away from me."

"It was going through my head that it can’t happen," Altuve said. "It’s ninth inning and winning run on second base, and I’m battling against a good pitcher, Suarez, the closer. So, obviously, trying to get a hit and drive in the run and win the game.

"I get a foul ball because it hit my foot and they just took it away from me. I don’t think it can happen. There were four [umpires] on the field. You’ve got to see the change of direction on the ball and just make the right call."

This is the second time this season such an instance has occurred to Altuve.

He was ejected during a June 30 game against the New York Mets after umpires ruled that he was out on a live ball, and not that he had fouled it off of his foot. Altuve was incensed and was almost immediately ejected from the game.

The Astros are back in action against the Padres on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. ET.

