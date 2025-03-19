Jose Altuve's Woes in Left Field Continue After Latest Spring Training Blunder
Jose Altuve's transition to left field has not been an easy one.
The Houston Astros star is getting in important reps at his new position during spring training after transitioning from second base to left field ahead of the 2025 season. While he's made a few impressive plays in the outfield, he's also made some worrisome mistakes.
His latest gaffe occurred during Wednesday's clash against the New York Mets, when he failed to make what appeared to be a routine catch on a fly ball.
Have a look:
Altuve seemed to get under the ball with plenty of time, but he simply failed to make the catch as the ball careened off his mitt and hit the left field grass. The blunder enabled a run to score for the Mets.
It was his second notable fielding error in the last two days, having made a similar drop in left field on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.
Of course, adjusting to his new position was always going to take a bit of time, but it's a bit concerning to see him making such critical mistakes on routine plays with the regular season looming less than 10 days away.
Throughout his 14-year career, Altuve has played 1,765 games at second base, 42 as the Astros' designated hitter, and made two appearances at shortstop. He's never played in the outfield during the regular season, but is set to make his left field debut during Houston's season opener against the Mets on March 27.
At the end of the day, there's no better time to make these defensive mishaps than spring training, so hopefully Altuve can get these jitters out of the way before the games start to count.