Jose Iglesias Shared Adorable Reunion With Former Mets Teammates
The vibes of the Mets in the summer of 2024 were undeniable.
Jose Iglesias shared a sweet reunion with some of his former teammates as the San Diego Padres hosted the New York Mets on Monday.
Iglesias spent just one season, 2024, with the Mets, but brought an immeasurable amount of charm with him during his stint in Queens. Also a talented musician, Iglesias’s hit song “OMG” was released during the Summer of Grimace and instantly became an anthem for the Mets through their run in 2024.
Clearly, the Mets still have fond memories of last summer, given the reaction that Iglesias got while being received by his former teammates.
Baseball teams come and go, but the vibes of the 2024 Summer Mets will not be forgotten any time soon.
