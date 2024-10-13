SI

What is the 'OMG' Sign the Mets Celebrate With? Full Origin Story

Here's what the sign is and how it came to be such an iconographic symbol of the Mets season.

Josh Wilson

The Mets season has been a whole lot of 'OMG'
The Mets season has been a whole lot of 'OMG' / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's been a topsy-turvy, windy path to the NLCS, but all that matters at this point is that the New York Mets are still in it, and are four wins away from an improbable run to the World Series. They have a tall task in front of them with the Los Angeles Dodgers—who best them in almost every meaningful metric—as their opponents for the championship round, but hope is still alive.

Beyond being actually successful this season, the Mets have had fun doing it. Grimace, the McDonald's character, has become a symbol of their success and an honorary mascot of sorts alongside Mr. and Mrs. Met. As has an orange and blue "OMG" sign that is sure to show up anytime the Mets do something good.

Here's an explanation of what the sign is and where it comes from.

What is the OMG Mets sign? Full Meaning, Origin

The Mets wave around a celebratory sign that says "OMG" in orange lettering with a blue background in fun, cartoonish font. OMG stands for "Oh my God" and is the title of a song from musical artist Candelita, who just so happens to be Mets infielder Jose Iglesias.

The song is one of positivity and the lyrics read like a prayer for health, prosperity and the importance of celebrating blessings like family and friends while warding away the negative things in life. It's great vibes, just like this year's Mets.

Iglesias released the song midseason and it became a locker room favorite. Quickly, fans adopted it as a fun rally song, and it became closely associated with the Mets in general. Iglesias even performed the song on the field after a Mets win in June, right around the time Grimace threw out the first pitch and the Mets suddenly started to turn their season around. He also sang it while mic'd up during a game.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB