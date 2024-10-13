What is the 'OMG' Sign the Mets Celebrate With? Full Origin Story
It's been a topsy-turvy, windy path to the NLCS, but all that matters at this point is that the New York Mets are still in it, and are four wins away from an improbable run to the World Series. They have a tall task in front of them with the Los Angeles Dodgers—who best them in almost every meaningful metric—as their opponents for the championship round, but hope is still alive.
Beyond being actually successful this season, the Mets have had fun doing it. Grimace, the McDonald's character, has become a symbol of their success and an honorary mascot of sorts alongside Mr. and Mrs. Met. As has an orange and blue "OMG" sign that is sure to show up anytime the Mets do something good.
Here's an explanation of what the sign is and where it comes from.
What is the OMG Mets sign? Full Meaning, Origin
The Mets wave around a celebratory sign that says "OMG" in orange lettering with a blue background in fun, cartoonish font. OMG stands for "Oh my God" and is the title of a song from musical artist Candelita, who just so happens to be Mets infielder Jose Iglesias.
The song is one of positivity and the lyrics read like a prayer for health, prosperity and the importance of celebrating blessings like family and friends while warding away the negative things in life. It's great vibes, just like this year's Mets.
Iglesias released the song midseason and it became a locker room favorite. Quickly, fans adopted it as a fun rally song, and it became closely associated with the Mets in general. Iglesias even performed the song on the field after a Mets win in June, right around the time Grimace threw out the first pitch and the Mets suddenly started to turn their season around. He also sang it while mic'd up during a game.