Jose Miranda Ties MLB Record for Consecutive Hits As Twins Top Astros
Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda is officially on a historic tear.
The 26-year-old tied a major league record with a single to right-center field in the bottom of the fourth inning in Saturday's 9–3 win over the Houston Astros. Miranda's single was his 12th straight official at-bat with a hit, which tied a major league record with Johnny Kling in 1902, Pinky Higgins in 1938 and Walt Dropo in 1952. Miranda now holds the longest consecutive hits streak in the Expansion Era, which dates back to 1961.
Miranda, who entered Saturday with hits in 10 straight at-bats, was hit by a pitch in the first inning. He then hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second followed by his single in the fourth. Miranda's consecutive hits streak was snapped in the sixth inning on a fly out to left field.
Miranda recorded two of Minnesota's 14 hits on Saturday afternoon in the 9–3 romp. Astros pitcher Hunter Brown had a particularly rough outing, as he surrendered seven earned runs on 12 hits over six innings of work.
As for Miranda, he is now batting .328 on the season as the Twins continue to roll. With the victory on Saturday, Minnesota is 50–39 on the season, six games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central.