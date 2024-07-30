José Ramírez Was Really Annoyed By Brayan Rocchio Helmet Tapping Celebration
Jose Ramirez homered twice as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Monday at Comerica Park. Ramirez homered in the first and third innings and finished 3-for-4 with three RBI. After the game Ramirez told Bally Sports Cleveland that home runs are nice, but he's focused on winning a World Series.
As it stands right now, the Guardians have a comfortable lead in the AL Central and have a 1.5 game lead over the Baltimore Orioles for the top seed in the American League, so it's not an unreasonable stance for the perennial All-Star to take.
Still, home runs are pretty cool and worth celebrating which is why MLB's official X account posted a graphic featuring Ramirez in the dugout after one of his home runs being congratulated by teammates. Under normal circumstances, you probably wouldn't even notice Ramirez's teammate Brayan Rocchio in the background, but there's actually more to this story.
And that story is that Rocchio was following Ramirez through the dugout tapping him on the head over and over and eventually Ramirez got sick of it and turned around and looked like he was briefly considering taking a swing at him with his helmet.
Plenty of people online agreed with Ramirez's general attitude towards Rocchio, the Guardians' starting shortstop who is batting .201 this season.