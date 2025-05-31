Two-Time MLB All-Star Josh Harrison Officially Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons
Josh Harrison, a two-time MLB All-Star who played 13 seasons with six teams, officially announced his retirement Saturday.
The longtime utility player spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He donned the black and yellow from his MLB debut in 2011 through '18. Both All-Star appearances came during his time in Pittsburgh, first in '14 and once again in '17. He bounced around to finish his career, spending parts of five seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He last played during the '23 season with the Phillies.
Harrison posted the news on his X account Saturday, 14 years to the date after his MLB debut.
"Finally, to the game of baseball," Harrison wrote as he ended his retirement message. "Thank you for helping shape me, humble me and give me a platform to grow, not just as a player, but as a man. I'm blessed to have been a two-time All-Star and to play for as long as I did, but I never sought to prove people wrong, only to prove myself right in my beliefs.
"With that being said, future players: don't let other people's expectations of you limit you from reaching your full potential. Put in the work and go get what you deserve."
Harrison, known to most baseball fans as "J-Hay," ended his career with a .270/.316/.396 slash line, along with 73 home runs, 388 RBIs and 91 stolen bases.