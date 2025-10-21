Josh Naylor Called Out for Runner’s Interference in Game 7 Despite Sweet Move
Josh Naylor had a notable first inning during Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Blue Jays on Monday night. The Seattle first baseman came to bat in the bottom half of the inning with a runner on second and one out, and proceeded to drive in Julio Rodriguez with a single that got between first and second.
The next batter, cleanup hitter Jorge Polanco, hit the ball up the middle that was fielded by Toronto third baseman Ernie Clement who was shifted accordingly. Clement stepped on second and threw it sidearmed towards first.
The only problem was that Naylor's head was in the way. Ever the creative player, he had jumped, turned 180-degrees in the air and ducked all in one motion so the ball hit him in the back of the helmet.
Naylor was alright, but umpires determined that doing a backside ollie without a skateboard is runner's interference, whether you land the trick or not.
The inning was over, but Seattle had a 1-0 lead thanks to Naylor's continued clutch hitting. The Blue Jays would tie the game in the bottom of the first without any such theatrics involved.