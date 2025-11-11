Josh Naylor Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Mariners 1B in Free Agency
Josh Naylor had the best season of his career in 2025. After starting the year with the Diamondbacks, Naylor was dealt to the Mariners at the trade deadline, where he played a big role in the team’s run to the ALCS. Now, he’s set to hit the open market for the first time in his career, and he figures to have plenty of teams interested in him in free agency.
Naylor racked up a career-high 3.1 bWAR in ‘25, including 2.2 in just 54 games in Seattle. He recorded a .812 OPS with a .295 batting average, and launched 20 home runs with 92 RBIs. In addition to his prowess at the plate, Naylor was an extremely effective baserunner, racking up 30 stolen bases despite never having swiped more than 10 bags in any previous season.
The Mariners will certainly be hoping they can work out a deal to keep Naylor in Seattle on a new contract, but with free agency awaiting the 29-year-old, they’ll have to fend off some staunch competition for his signature.
Naylor is projected by ESPN to be in line to receive a contract worth around $52.5 million over three years. That feels a bit low, and it’s certainly possible that price tag would rise, potentially dramatically, if multiple teams got in the mix.
So, what are some possible landing spots for Naylor when he hits the open market?
Seattle Mariners
Naylor was an outstanding fit for the Mariners after being acquired at the trade deadline. Bringing him back should be a top priority for Seattle this offseason. That much has been echoed by the organization’s front office, as GM Justin Hollander has expressed his desire to keep Naylor in the PNW.
The Mariners enjoyed their longest stay in the postseason in franchise history this year, despite finishing just one win shy of a World Series berth. They’ll be determined to finish the job in 2026 and try to punch their first-ever ticket to the Fall Classic. Naylor was fantastic during the team’s run in October, registering a .957 OPS in 12 games, and bringing him back feels like a must for Seattle.
San Diego Padres
The Padres have a glaring need at first base, and after a disappointing showing in the postseason, San Diego will be determined to bounce back in 2026. Offense was hard to come by for the Padres last year, and without an established first baseman currently on the roster heading into the ‘26 campaign, Naylor feels like an excellent fit for the organization.
The Padres were 28th in MLB in home runs last year (152) and were in the middle of the pack in OPS (.711). Those are both areas where Naylor could make an instant impact. Naylor started his career in San Diego, playing 94 games for the organization as a rookie in 2019 before getting traded to Cleveland the following season. He could return to the team where he got his first taste of MLB action, while providing the Padres with a much-needed boost on offense.
Cincinnati Reds
The Reds have been linked to Naylor in the past, and after failing to bring him aboard in recent seasons, they could stage another attempt during free agency. Cincinnati narrowly missed out on the postseason last year, but adding a player of Naylor’s caliber could help them get over the hump.
Cincinnati ranked in the bottom half of MLB in home runs, batting average, OPS and hits. Spencer Steer had a decent season at first base, but Naylor would certainly be an upgrade over him and also has the flexibility to move into the outfield or even be used at DH. Only two players on the Reds hit 20 or more home runs last year and no one had more than 22. Naylor could achieve those numbers in the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park with ease.
New York Mets
If the Mets and Pete Alonso are truly parting ways this offseason, with the veteran slugger destined for free agency, New York will be in the market for a new first baseman. Naylor could be a great fit, providing the team with some more consistent hitting as opposed to pure power.
The Mets ranked in the middle of the pack in terms of batting average in 2025, though their OPS was among the best in the league. Getting another reliable hitter in the middle of the order, one who flirts with a .300 batting average, would be a great way to replace one of the league’s biggest sluggers.
Pitching will be one of the main focal points for New York this offseason, but if Alonso doesn’t return, they’d be hard pressed to find a more suitable replacement at first base than Naylor.