Pete Alonso Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Mets Star in Free Agency
Pete Alonso has opted out of his contract with the Mets and is back on the free agent market a year after doing that song and dance for the first time. It was a humbling experience last offseason, which he likely entered expecting to command a nine-figure contract before returning to Queens with a far more modest deal.
After months of negotiations, the 30-year-old first baseman agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal to remain with New York, but he had the option to opt out after the first season. He did that on Monday. Most expect him to return to the Mets, but that’s not guaranteed after a bruising contract negotiation last year left hurt feelings all around.
Alonso is in a much stronger negotiating position in 2025 than he was in 2024. He’s coming off an excellent season in which he slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. His wRC+ (141) and fWAR (3.6) were both his highest since 2022, as his numbers were up across the board.
New York Mets
It’s hard to see the Mets and Alonso quitting each other. He has been with the team since it selected him with the 64th pick in the 2016 MLB draft. In his seven-year big league career, he has become the franchise’s all-time home run leader (264). It would be weird seeing him in another jersey. If the Mets want him back, both sides will have to get over their pride after a painful, drawn-out contract negotiation from last offseason. The Mets were the National League’s biggest disappointment this season, but Alonso wasn’t the reason. They’ll have to offer a long-term deal to make this reunion happen, then they can continue to build around Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor.
Seattle Mariners
Seattle really struggled at the corners all season, and it got so bad that they completely flipped the script at the trade deadline, acquiring Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor. Both Suarez and Naylor are hitting free agency, and while the Mariners would likely love to bring the latter back, he may be headed elsewhere. Enter Alonso, who would be a great power partner for Cal Raleigh. The Big Dumper and the Polar Bear would be downright scary hitting next to each other in the lineup. The Dump and Thump Connection, perhaps? I’m sure we can do better than that, but it’s what I’ve got so far.
Texas Rangers
The Rangers have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since winning the World Series in 2023. It’s time for a bit of a shake-up. The Jake Burger trade hasn’t worked as intended. Burger struggled in 2025, slashing .236/.269/.419 with 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, a .687 OPS, a wRC+ of 89 and a brutal fWAR of -0.1. Texas has a lot of payroll committed for 2026. There is currently about $150 million on the books so far, and it is projected to have the oldest roster in baseball. Alonso won’t make the Rangers younger, but if they’re truly going all-in on this group, he’d be a fantastic addition for a team that finished 18th in home runs (175).
Boston Red Sox
Triston Casas has steadily gotten worse over the past three seasons and will be healing from a ruptured patellar tendon heading into 2026. It might be time for a fresh start for both parties. If that happens, it would open the door to adding Alonso, who has hit well at Fenway Park. In 10 career games in Boston, he has three home runs, two doubles and a triple for an OPS of .893 and a wRC+ of 134. He’d be a solid veteran presence for a young clubhouse and would make a habit of hitting towering shots over the Green Monster.