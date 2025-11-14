Juan Soto Addresses Pete Alonso’s Future With Mets As Slugger Hits Free Agency
Juan Soto would like to see Pete Alonso back in a Mets uniform next season.
Speaking with reporters at the MLB Awards in Las Vegas, Soto addressed the fact that Alonso is hitting free agency this offseason after opting out of a one-year, $24 million contract option with the Mets.
“I hope nothing but the best and I’m excited to see where he’s going to end up,” Soto said [via the New York Post’s Mike Puma]. “He’s one of the best power hitters in this generation. I really enjoyed my moment with him in a Mets uniform and I hope we can have more times to come.
“We can have fun together.”
Soto and Alonso did indeed have fun in the lineup in their first season together in New York. Soto shook off a slow start to the 2025 campaign and finished the year batting .263/.396/.525 with 43 homers, 105 RBIs and a career-high 38 stolen bases.
Alonso played all 162 games for a second straight year and batted .272/.347/.524 with a career-high 41 doubles and 38 home runs. He ranked in the top five percent of all MLB hitters in average exit velocity, barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage.
Alonso was also a free agent last offseason. When he didn’t find the long-term contract he was looking for on the open market, he signed a two-year, $54 million contract to return to the Mets with the aim to perform well, opt out of ‘25 and hit free agency again. One year later, MLB Trade Rumors predicts he’ll sign a four-year contract worth $110 million this offseason.
RELATED: Pete Alonso Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Mets Star in Free Agency
The Mets and their $342 million payroll missed out on a playoff berth by one game this past season thanks in large part to an eight-game losing streak in September. Soto is looking to right that wrong in 2026, and he’s hoping Alonso will be back in the heart of the Mets’ order along with him.