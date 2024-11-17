Juan Soto Free Agency: Full Timeline, Reported Team Meetings, More
This post will be frequently updated with the latest information on Juan Soto's free agency. Last updated: Nov. 17 at 11:01 a.m. ET.
Last MLB offseason, all eyes were on Shohei Ohtani. This offseason, it's Juan Soto.
Every winter, several interesting free agents become available for teams to court and attempt to add to their roster in a quest to improve their odds of the ultimate goal: Winning a World Series.
While some free agents fit more in the category of situational additions—like teams looking for more hitting from a particular side, or help at a specific defensive position—there are players who are show-stoppers: You add them if you have the chance to no matter how they fit your roster now and figure the rest out later.
Soto is one of those players. And much like Ohtani, his free agency will be a massive domino in regards to free agency at large. Teams interested in spending on Soto will have lots of money to spend in their budget, but only once they learn they're definitely out of the running on Soto.
So, in this guide—which will be updated frequently with the latest information—let's start there: How much will Soto cost the winning team?
Juan Soto Contract Value: How Much Will He Earn on New Deal?
Short answer: Likely anywhere between $430 million and $700 million.
Several factors play into how much a player can earn on his contract in a salary cap-less world. How good is the player? How old are they? What length of deal are they looking for? How is the contract structured?
Soto sits in the top tier of players that can essentially ask for "the new record": A deal that bests the previous high-water mark.
Jon Heyman reported on October 31 that Soto was seeking a $700 million deal. That raw value would be the same as the one Ohtani landed on last winter with the Los Angeles Dodgers, however, Ohtani's deal is unique and largely deferred (it pays Ohtani even after his playing years with the Dodgers are expected to be over). The present value of Ohtani's contract when signed last offseason was around $337 million. Taking into other factors, it has been described as a value closer to $430 million.
Heyman later reported Soto's deal, "could reach $600 million," but did not write off a $700 million contract. It sounds as if Soto is not interested in a largely-deferred deal, presumably desiring his annual payout to be close to the AAV of the contract itself.
Surely, some team may offer him the $700 million he and his agent, Scott Boras, seek, but that may not be Soto's final decision. Players routinely take pay cuts for situations they view as more favorable, and all indications are Soto heavily values a setting that will give him lots of chances at the playoffs.
Heyman reported on Nov. 17 that it's not known if any teams that met with Soto over the last week have made any offers. Other reporting indicated the Red Sox did not make an offer during their Nov. 14 meeting with the star.
Juan Soto Free Agency Timeline: When Will He Make Decision?
Scott Boras, Soto's free agent, said in early November the decision will not be soon. He cited an abnormally large number of interested parties that Soto and Boras want to vet fully.
Many have speculated the Winter Meetings to be the most likely time for a deal to get done. Those take place Dec. 8-12.
Juan Soto Meetings: Every Team Reported to Have Met With Juan Soto
Here is a look at every team reported to have met with Soto to this point.
First Meetings
Soto met with the Boston Red Sox on Nov. 14, the first team reported to have met with him. Soto was said to be impressed with the presentation Boston brass put on, and inquired about three specific items.
Soto then met with the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 15, another meeting described as "impressive".
The most recent team to meet with Soto was the New York Mets on Nov. 16. He met with them on Saturday, and the Queens contingency was described as "hopeful" coming out of the meeting.
The New York Yankees are thought to be up next in Soto meetings, according to Heyman.
Second Meetings
No one has received a follow-up meeting yet.