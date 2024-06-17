Mic'd Up Juan Soto Answers Interview Question While Catching Fly Ball
Baseball's most iconic rivalry was center stage on Sunday night during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, as the New York Yankees took on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Yankees star Juan Soto was mic'd up for an interview with the Sunday Night Baseball crew during the game, and he showcased his multitasking capabilities when the ball was hit his way during the interview.
In the midst of being asked whether Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton or Bryce Harper creates the most sound with their contact on the ball, Soto had to answer his defensive duties after a fly ball was lifted his way.
While giving chase and securing the catch on the run, Soto managed to give the ESPN crew an answer to their question, telling them Harper was the loudest hitter of the three.
"Definitely Harper," said Soto while gloving the ball in the outfield and flipping it into the crowd after the inning-ending out. "I mean, it's a different sound when you're coming from the minor leagues to the big leagues."
Soto debuted with the Washington Nationals back in 2018, which was Harper's last season in D.C. before he joined the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency in '19.