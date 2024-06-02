Juan Soto Launched Massive Bat Flip After Go-Ahead Home Run in 9th Inning
The New York Yankees pulled off a comeback victory against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon, rallying in the top of the ninth inning as they deftly turned a 5–3 deficit into a 7–5 lead.
After Anthony Volpe hit an RBI triple to make it a one-run game, Soto came to the plate and gave the Yankees the lead, unloading a 398-foot blast to right center field off of Camilo Doval.
Soto took a moment to admire his moonshot, too. After the no-doubt home run came off the bat, Soto stopped and watched it fly into the stands before taking a step and launching a huge bat flip.
The two-run blast in the ninth inning was Soto's second home run of the game. He's now up to 17 homers in his first season in New York as he and Aaron Judge have been putting on a show on a near nightly basis of late.
The Yankees improved to 42–19 with Sunday's win, and Soto's contributions to the victory can't be understated. Aaron Boone commended his performance after the game, too.
"That's some savage at-bats right there," Boone said of the star outfielder via the YES Network.
The team is off on Monday before it returns to New York for a series against the Minnesota Twins, which gets underway on Tuesday.