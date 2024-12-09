Juan Soto Beaming in FaceTime Photo with Donovan Mitchell After Historic Mets Deal
One of the New York Mets’ biggest fans couldn’t wait to welcome superstar outfielder Juan Soto with open arms.
After news broke of Soto’s historic signing with the Mets on Sunday night, Cleveland Cavaliers star and longtime Mets superfan Donovan Mitchell shared a screenshot of a jubilant Soto during a late-night FaceTime call.
“LFFFGGGMMMMMM,” Mitchell wrote in the caption on X.
Soto, who has already made four All-Star teams and played in two World Series at just 26 years old, reportedly agreed to a monster 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets, the largest ever in professional sports history.
Mitchell had been anxiously following the months-long Soto saga this offseason and is rightfully overjoyed to see the superstar join his beloved team in Queens.
Other fanbases will mourn missing out on the ex-New York Yankees slugger, but Mitchell—and Soto, based on the looks of it—couldn’t be happier.