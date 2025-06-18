Juan Soto Blames Ump for Crucial Mistake Late in Mets' Loss to Braves
The New York Mets played the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. The NL East rivalry doesn't have as much juice this season as it has in years past; the Mets are rolling with one of the best records in baseball but the Braves have scuffled all year. Entering Tuesday night's affair there was a 13-game difference between New York and Atlanta in the divisional standings.
Even with that, though, the game did not unfold without some measure of drama.
The score was tied at 4-4 entering the ninth inning at Truist Park. Soto kicked off the top of the ninth with a single to get a man on base for Pete Alonso, batting cleanup. The Mets slugger mashed one deep into right field, but Ronald Acuña Jr. made a great play at the wall and caught the fly ball for the first out of the inning.
But Soto, for some reason, was caught between first and second for a few moments after Acuña made the grab. He seemed confused as to whether Acuña actually caught the ball or if it hit the wall first. His hesitation proved fatal as the Braves star gunned the ball back into the infield to force Soto out at first before he made it back to the bag. What could have been a rally for the Mets suddenly ended up with two outs and nobody on base; they'd go on to lose in extra innings, 5-4.
Afterwards Soto laid the blame right at the feet of the umpire for the crucial blunder, explaining he was waiting for the call to be made and felt the ump took "way too long" to do so.
"I mean, we rely on the umpires," Soto said. "We wait for them to make the call. We had something like that earlier this year too. The goal is look for the umpire and make sure he makes the right call. But I felt like he just took way too long to make the decision and it just put me in a tough spot."
Soto's frustration is clear. Obviously if he assumed the catch was made and booked it back to first base he would have been safe this time. But if he assumed wrong he would have put his team in a bad spot. Similarly if Soto presumed the catch was not made and started sprinting he would have looked foolish if the catch was, in fact, made. It's part of every baseball player's process on the basepaths to look to the umpire or their coaches to determine what happened.
Unfortunately for the Mets Soto couldn't puzzle it out on time Tuesday. He believes the ump needs to be better next time from these quotes.