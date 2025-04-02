Juan Soto Q&A: 'Call of Duty', His Citi Field Debut With Mets, & More
Juan Soto is the richest man in baseball, having signed a massive $765 million contract with the New York Mets as a free agent this offseason. The excitement surrounding his addition can be felt in the air around Queens, as the top slugger joins a roster coming off an NLCS run in 2024. Soto represents a massive investment by owner Steve Cohen and, more importantly for the fans, a reason to believe in the Mets, both now and in the immediate future.
Like many athletes, Soto is also an avid Call of Duty player. In honor of the five-year anniversary of Call of Duty: Warzone, the game will be bringing back the map Verdansk on April 3. Soto spoke to Sports Illustrated about the return of the fan favorite map, the role Call of Duty has in his life as a professional athlete, and the memories he's made playing video games during his MLB career.
Additionally, Soto touched on buildling chemistry with his new teammates, why he wanted to stay in New York after spending the 2024 season with the Yankees, and more.
Sports Illustrated: Walk us through your history with Call of Duty: Warzone.
Juan Soto: My friends and I always loved to play Call of Duty and multiplayer, be with friends and talking. Everyone was looking for something different and they came out with Warzone. The COVID season hits, everything is locked down, can't go anywhere. The only way to get together with my friends and hang out for a while, it was actually through Verdansk and CoD. That’s when everything started. We felt like we were together every day, talking, playing, having a good time. That’s how it started for me.
SI: In a clip shared on your Instagram, you re-tell your favorite Verdansk memory and the joy you find in it is obvious. It seems like the game contains a lot of good memories for you.
JS: Yeah. We have really good memories. A lot of laughs. We had great times. It was fun. We enjoyed it as much as we can in all the aspects. We can’t complain about anything. It was great times. But it wasn’t only the game, it was getting together with my friends and having that laugh. Even if we got killed it’s just about having a good time and it brought us together.
SI: How excited are you to play on the Verdansk map again?
JS: I can’t wait. I can’t wait to see it. I can’t wait to be out there, having a good time. It’s going to be amazing. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, we really miss it. We have so many good memories on that map that it’s incredible what we have done and how long it’s been since it came out. It’s been five years and we’re still having fun, even when they took out Verdansk. But now that they’re bringing the map back it’s going to be amazing.
SI: You were given the chance to preview the map with your Mets teammates last week. How was that?
JS: They loved it! They loved it. They were really happy. They get to play back in Verdansk. For them, too, it brings back a lot of memories, a lot of good times. There’s some gamers over here and they really enjoyed the little moment we had with Call of Duty.
SI: How does playing Call of Duty fit into your routine as a professional athlete?
JS: I feel like every guy in the sport, not only in baseball but in sports, they need something to relax. Forget about the frustrations and the games and everything and just disconnect. I feel like that’s my disconnection, when I go on and go with my friends. I forget about what happened in the past and what has been happening through the last couple of days. I can focus in and enjoy the moment and kind of, like, restart. It’s been really good for me and it’s kind of part of myself when we have bad times or bad games. It really helps me disconnect from the world a little bit and just having a laugh out there.
SI: You’re well-traveled at this point in your career, having played all over the country. Does playing CoD help you keep in touch with people you’ve met in your past stops?
JS: Yes, 100%. Right now I’m in Houston, I’m over here and I can be playing with my friends in the Dominican Republic, my friends in New York. We can get together, it doesn’t matter how far you are, we can play together. I’ve been playing with friends who are in Spain. It’s been really fun to be part of it and to get to hear those guys is really cool.
SI: Who’s the best MLB Call of Duty player you’ve played with?
JS: The best I’ve played with is (Seattle Mariners’) Julio Rodriguez. He was nasty. He was really good.
SI: Have you gotten much time playing with your Mets teammates yet?
JS: I play with Jose Siri a lot. He’s really good. I haven’t played with the other guys, but I heard Brandon Nimmo is really good. And I’ve heard a couple of the bullpen guys are really good. I think we gotta test it out.
SI: After your first Mets game ended in a loss, you praised your teammates and said you’ve been having a good time since spring training. Can you talk more about how you’ve been building that chemistry with your teammates in your first months with the organization?
JS: We’ve started getting to know each other. There’s a lot of guys coming from different places. But we’re trying to get it together and move towards the same mission. Trying to get to the World Series is not easy so the mindset for us is to be in the best spot that we can have, and as a team, as a group, get it together and push the same direction.
SI: What do you feel like your role is as a newcomer joining a Mets team coming off an NLCS run?
JS: I feel like the Mets have everything they need to go to the World Series. Me going into the clubhouse, it’s adding a little bit more of what they already know. They know how to win a game, they know how to go out there and get to the playoffs. For me, it’s adding a little more of what I have to help them to go all the way.
SI: With your Citi Field debut coming on Thursday, what’s it like to step into the batter’s box in front of your home fans for the first time?
JS: It’s a different feeling. It’s a different vibe. It’s amazing. You get to hear the crowd and get to feel the team putting everything together and pushing the same way. I feel like it’s really cool. Seeing so many fans, people trying to make you feel part of the community and everything. It’s really cool.
SI: You’ve played all over the country at this point in your career. What about NYC made you decide to stick around after playing for the New York Yankees last season?
JS: The Dominican community plays a lot into it. They gave me a lot of love last year. They were out there supporting me and making part of the city of New York. That was really important to me as far as staying in New York.