Juan Soto Had Positive Response to Mets Debut Despite Game-Ending Strikeout
Juan Soto's debut game with the New York Mets concluded in unceremonious fashion as Soto struck out to end the game and fall to the Houston Astros.
The Astros held a 3-0 lead for much of the game before Francisco Lindor hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring the score to 3-1. With two outs, runners on first and third base and the game on the line, Soto came up to the plate against Astros closer Josh Hader. Hader pitched three balls to start the plate appearance, but then struck out Soto, sealing the Astros win and Mets loss.
"I was expecting to win the game, definitely is not how we wanted. They're a really good team over there," Soto said after the game. "For me, it was a good experience. These guys are amazing. We've been having a good time since spring training, so we've just got to bring that all the way."
Soto finished his first Mets game 1-for-3 with two walks. The ninth inning strikeout was far from what him and the team hoped after he was signed to a record $765 million deal in free agency this offseason, but he should have plenty of other opportunities this season to come up clutch in the final inning.
Getting a win in his debut with the Mets would have been nice, but it's far from a concern. The Mets started last season by losing their first five games and went on to make the National League Championship Series.