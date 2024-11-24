SI

Juan Soto Free-Agency Offers Expected to Come In 'This Week'

The 26-year-old could potentially reset the market with his new mega-contract.

Soto is the top free agent on the market this MLB offseason.
The sweepstakes for superstar Juan Soto are set to heat up.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the free-agent outfielder is expected to field offers from teams this coming week.

Olney added that, "to date, the process has been about Soto meeting with teams/club officials, and about those officials getting to know Soto."

So far, the 26-year-old has met with a handful of teams this offseason, including the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and New York Yankees—who he played with in 2024.

Over 157 games in pinstripes, Soto hit .288 while notching career-highs in home runs (41) and runs (128). He was an All-Star, Silver Slugger, and came in third for AL MVP voting. His teammate, Aaron Judge, took home the award. Soto has also played for the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.

After the Yankees lost to the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, Soto told reporters that he didn't know what teams would be interested in him during his upcoming free agency, adding, "I’ll be open to [the Yankees] and every single team. I don’t have any doors closed or anything like that. I’m gonna be available for all 30 teams.”

MLB.com reported earlier this month that "many inside the industry expect him to sign a deal worth more than $50 million per season for at least 10 years."

