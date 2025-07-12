Juan Soto Gives Nonchalant Response to Being Snubbed From 2025 All-Star Game
When the MLB All-Star rosters were released, one of the biggest snubs was New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto, who's made the previous four All-Star games.
Soto's initial reaction to being snubbed on the All-Star bid was criticized since he was mostly upset about missing out on a lot of extra money due to a bonus in his contract. Otherwise he doesn't sound too upset about the snub—it just gives him some motivation to make sure he doesn't get passed over again.
He seems to already be moved on, too.
"Forget about that. It's baseball, it's part of it," Soto said after the team's 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. "It's really tough to get in—whatever, next time, I'm gonna try harder and see what I can do."
Soto is taking his own advice very seriously as he's been putting up strong performances since the snub. Since the All-Star rosters were released on July 6, Soto has posted five hits, five RBIs and two home runs.