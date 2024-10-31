Juan Soto Has Already Heard From Over 10 Interested Teams As Historic Free Agency Nears
At the age of 26, New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto has a breathtaking resume: four All-Star appearances, a World Series title, four Silver Sluggers, and a batting title. Much of his story has yet to be written, but he's already on a Hall of Fame path.
As he enters free agency, it's apparent that Soto will be paid accordingly under one of the largest contracts in baseball history. On Thursday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that teams are already making overtures to Soto less than 24 hours after his Yankees lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Word is that within two hours... eight rival teams checked in with interest, and by Thursday morning, the number was up to 11," Heyman wrote.
Much mystery surrounds what Soto will do, but a Thursday dispatch from Patrick Mooney, Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic pinpointed several contenders for his services.
The Yankees, New York Mets, and Dodgers are believed to be the frontrunners, with the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays making up the next tier of contenders.