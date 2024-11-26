Juan Soto Has Reportedly Received Offers From Five Teams in Free Agency
Juan Soto's free agency continues to command the rest of the market, as teams await the seismic decision from the 26-year-old. According to reports, multiple teams have already submitted offers for Soto after meeting with the outfielder and his agent Scott Boras.
After meeting with teams last week, MLB Network's Jon Morosi confirmed a report from NJ.com's Randy Miller which stated five teams had made offers for Soto's services. Those teams include the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.
It could be a while until Soto makes his decision, and it's also possible those teams send improved offers as they look to outbid one another. Other teams could also enter the mix and submit offers of their own. It has been reported that Soto's looming deal could eclipse $700 million. It could also include deferred money similar to the deal Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers in December of 2023.
Last season, Soto enjoyed a career year with the New York Yankees, launching 41 home runs and recording a .989 OPS. It's still possible he re-ups with the organization to remain in the Bronx where he and Aaron Judge could be a dynamic duo for the foreseeable future.