Juan Soto Had Heartfelt Reaction to Unexpected Standing Ovation From Mets Fans
In the midst of a 2-for-24 skid at the plate, Juan Soto stepped up to the dish to a standing ovation from New York Mets fans in the bottom of the fifth inning of Friday's 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. And Soto rewarded Mets fans' faith, delivering a game-tying RBI single in the eventual victory.
And the love from Mets fans seems to have sparked Soto, who was asked what receiving the standing ovation was like after Sunday's victory.
"It's a great feeling," Soto said. "It's a great feeling. When you have a fanbase that's supporting you when you're doing bad, when you're doing good—it's just great. I really appreciate what they did. I feel like they don't know how meaningful that is. I think it means a lot for the players when they do that. It feels really special."
Soto admitted he was surprised by the gesture.
"After my first at-bat, I was like, 'Why are they getting up and cheering? That's kind of exciting.' I really enjoy it."
Did the ovation give Soto an adrenaline boost?
"Yeah 100%," Soto said. "I feel like every player feels that way. It's even like the same thing in the playoffs. When you're in a playoff race and everytime you come to the plate, you see the crowd going up and going crazy—I feel like it gives you a little bit more motivation and energy and adrenaline running through your body. So you want to get it done."
Amidst a home run drought earlier in April, Soto himself was even lamenting the fact that he was being pitched to differently without New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge behind him. But things seem to be trending in the right direction. Since the ovation on Friday night, Soto has five hits and five RBI.
That's certainly getting it done.