Juan Soto Classily Credited Mets Coach After Reaching Exclusive Club
Juan Soto has made joining rare statistical company a routine part of his impressive career in the majors.
But during Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Phillies, the Mets star may have pulled off one of his most impressive achievements yet. In the top of the eighth inning, Soto, after collecting an RBI single and advancing to second base on a Pete Alonso single, stole third.
It wasn't just any stolen base, though, as it was Soto's 30th of the year, giving him 38 home runs and 30 swipes on the season. It's an amazing achievement, considering Soto has never been known for his speed. It also earns him a seat in the exclusive 30-30 club.
After the game, Soto was quick to credit Mets first base coach Antoan Richardson for helping him reach new heights as a base stealer.
"I mean it's good when you look at it that way," Soto said when asked about the achievement. "I think a lot of hard work we put in since the beginning of the season. Antoan did an unbelievable job. He's been helping me since day one. I give him all the credit. He's the one who put me in this situation and this spot to do what I've done."
Richardson, in his second season with the Mets, stole 331 bases in the minors and knows a thing or two about swiping bases. He's had a profound impact on the club's base-stealing success as a whole, so it was great to see Soto credit the former big-league outfielder as he reached a new statistical height on the base paths.
Soto is just the fifth Mets player to record 30 homers and 30 stolen bases in a single season.