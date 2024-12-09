SI

MLB World Floored By Juan Soto's Record-Setting Contract With Mets

It's a great night to be a Mets fan.

Brigid Kennedy

Juan Soto on Oct. 29, 2024
Juan Soto on Oct. 29, 2024 / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Juan Soto free agency madness finally came to an end Sunday night when it was revealed that the 26-year-old superstar agreed to a deal with the New York Mets in the largest contract in professional sports history: $765 million over 15 years, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The baseball world had been waiting on this news for weeks, so of course social media was ablaze with reactions to the historic contract.

Soto will now leave the Yankees in the Bronx (though they did reportedly make him an offer) to play with Steve Cohen's Mets in Queens. In his year wearing the pinstripes, Soto racked up a career-high of 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.

Here's how fans reacted to the news:

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

Home/MLB