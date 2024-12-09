MLB World Floored By Juan Soto's Record-Setting Contract With Mets
It's a great night to be a Mets fan.
In this story:
The Juan Soto free agency madness finally came to an end Sunday night when it was revealed that the 26-year-old superstar agreed to a deal with the New York Mets in the largest contract in professional sports history: $765 million over 15 years, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The baseball world had been waiting on this news for weeks, so of course social media was ablaze with reactions to the historic contract.
Soto will now leave the Yankees in the Bronx (though they did reportedly make him an offer) to play with Steve Cohen's Mets in Queens. In his year wearing the pinstripes, Soto racked up a career-high of 41 home runs and 109 RBIs.
Here's how fans reacted to the news:
