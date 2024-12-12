Juan Soto's Record-Setting Contract With Mets Blows Jason and Travis Kelce's Minds
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have made a significant amount of money in their respective careers—about $176 million combined in salary.
And yet! Even they couldn't help but gawk during Wednesday's episode of their podcast New Heights at the 15-year, $765 million contract the New York Mets handed to right fielder Juan Soto this past Sunday.
"Arguably the most ridiculous f---ing contract I've ever heard of in my life," Travis said.
Both Jason and Travis were shocked by the longevity and sheer size of the deal, with Jason calling it "a big gamble."
The ex-center then called on NFLPA to step up its game.
"The baseball union... I don't know how they've finagled this stuff, but wow. NFL union's gotta get their stuff together," Jason said.
The Kelce brothers have a number of baseball loyalties, having pledged allegiance at points to both their hometown Cleveland Guardians and their respective NFL teams' city-mates.
Soto's heroics against the Guardians didn't stop Travis from praising him, however.
"Congratulations, Juan Soto," Travis said. "That dude is a f---ing beast."