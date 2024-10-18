SI

Travis Kelce Claps Back at Critics Questioning His Guardians Fandom

Kelce wasn't about to let anyone question his Cleveland sports fandom.

Tim Capurso

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enters the stadium via the tunnel prior to an October 7 game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce enters the stadium via the tunnel prior to an October 7 game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, a Westlake, Ohio, native and lifelong Cleveland sports fan, had his fandom levels for Cleveland sports teams questioned after he attended Game 1 of the ALCS between the Guardians and New York Yankees with his girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift.

Fans couldn't help but notice that Kelce wasn't wearing any gear respresenting the Guardians. But Kelce, who posted an excited message on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the Guardians' thrilling walk-off win over the Yankees in Game 3 on Thursday, also took the time to set the record straight on his Cleveland sports fandom.

Well, there you have it. Kelce, who was raised on Cleveland sports and played football at the University of Cincinnati, made it clear that it shouldn't matter if he wears Cleveland sports gear or not—anyone who knows him knows he's a true fan.

Kelce's response to the critics prompted the Guardians, clearly in a good mood following the dramatic victory, to take to X and poke fun at the Chiefs tight end with a lighthearted joke.

Now, that would be one heck of a response.

