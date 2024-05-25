Yankees' Juan Soto Gives Open-Ended Answer About Impending Free Agency
New York Yankees star outfielder Juan Soto spoke with reporters in San Diego on Friday ahead of his return against his former team this weekend.
Soto has been relatively mum regarding his impending free agency this winter, so reporters wondered if a return to San Diego could be in the cards?
"We're gonna be open to listening to anybody and everybody," Soto said. "We aren't closing any doors. Whoever wants to talk about deals and stuff, I'm open to deal with anybody. I don't have any problem. But that's gonna be in the future. We'll see if we're going to make it to the future. Right now, I'm focused on 2024 and I'm part of the Yankees and I'm a Yankee right now in 2024, and my goals are really clear to win a championship here."
Soto's response to the press in San Diego comes on the heels of a report last week where Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said that he expected to hold contract extension talks with Soto during the season.
While Soto's agent, the renowned Scott Boras, is known for getting his star clients to free agency before securing massive contracts, it remains to be seen whether or not Soto wants to remain in New York long-term. Boras told Jack Curry of YES that he was open to speaking with Steinbrenner about Soto if the two sides were motivated to get a deal done.
Time will tell, but in the meantime, Soto is off to a fantastic start for the Yankees this season. In 52 games, Soto is batting .312 with 13 home runs, 41 RBI and a .972 OPS.
Whether it's with the Yankees or elsewhere, Soto is in for a big payday sooner rather than later.