Juan Soto Reveals Yankees Were His 'No. 1' Team in Free Agency
Juan Soto entered free agency expecting to re-sign with the New York Yankees.
Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci released an extensive article on the New York Mets and Soto on Tuesday and there are a number of revelations about the 26-year-old's quest to find a home in free agency. The first might drive Yankees fans crazy.
Verducci wrote, "Juan Soto wants to get one thing straight. 'The Yankees were No. 1,' he says of his preference entering free agency. 'From Day One.'" So the team Soto helped lead to the World Series in 2024 held the top spot on his list entering the offseason but somehow lost the chase for his services.
Soto also clarified that a rumored incident between a Yankees security guard and his mother did not happen as portrayed. He also didn't care that the franchise would not offer him a complimentary suite at Yankee Stadium per club policy. He wanted to make sure it was clear none of those things impacted the Yankees' chances.
In the end, the Mets just did more than their New York rivals to get Soto to sign on the dotted line. Owner Steve Cohen aggressively pursued the slugger, and the club's infrastructure impressed him enough to trade the Bronx for Queens.
In the end, Soto's entire family was involved in the decision and Cohen was a big part of that equation. When asked what separated Cohen, Soto said, "I mean, the effort that he puts in. He put a lot of things out there. They put my family into it. My family, and the way they take care of everything."
That, combined with his belief in the Mets' long-term viability pushed Soto to leave the Yankees behind and sign with the Mets.