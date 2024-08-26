Juan Soto Gets Standing Ovation From Fans in Return to Nationals Park
The New York Yankees were in the nation's capital on Monday to begin a road series against the Washington Nationals. Monday's game at National Park was a reunion of sorts, as it marked Juan Soto's first time back in D.C. since last season when he was a member of the San Diego Padres.
Soto was treated to a standing ovation from Nationals fans when he stepped into the batter's box for his first at-bat of the game, a tribute to the five seasons he spent in Washington at the onset of his MLB career.
The 25-year-old showed his appreciation for the crowd by removing his helmet and holding it up in the air. He was beaming ear-to-ear over the warm greeting he received from the home fans.
Fittingly, he proceeded to draw a walk in his first plate appearance.
Soto helped the Nationals win their first World Series title in 2019 before eventually being traded in 2022 when Washington balked at the idea of offering him the massive contract he's due to collect this offseason.
During his five years with the franchise, Soto rose to stardom after making his debut in 2018 as a 19-year-old. Across 565 games with the Nationals, the left fielder recorded an incredible .966 OPS with 119 home runs, 358 RBI and 464 walks.