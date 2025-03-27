Juan Soto Struck Out in Huge Spot to End His First Game With Mets
Juan Soto's first game with the New York Mets didn't end the way he wanted it to.
Soto signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets this offseason, and much is expected of the 26-year-old slugger. On Opening Day, he didn't come through in the game's biggest spot.
On Thursday, the Mets trailed the Houston Astros 3–1 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. Teammate Francisco Lindor had just knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly and New York had runners at the corners. Soto stepped into the box to face Astros closer and former San Diego Padres teammate Josh Hader and tensions rose.
Soto took the first three pitches he saw to gain a 3–0 advantage. Then he watched a slider nick the zone for a strike before fouling off a 95 mph sinker. With a 3–2 count Hader unleashed a wicked slider and got Soto to wave at it weakly to end the game with a strikeout.
That's just a brutal way to end it.
For the game, Soto went 1-for-3 with two walks. It wasn't a bad day, but he's getting paid to come through with the game on the line and couldn't do that.