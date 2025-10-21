Julio Rodríguez Was Nearly Rung Up on Checked Swing Just Before Go-Ahead Homer
Julio Rodríguez is doing his part for the Mariners in their winner-take-all Game 7 as Seattle plays for the franchise's first trip to the World Series.
To begin the American League Championship Series decider, he hit a leadoff double on the second pitch of the game to get in scoring position for Josh Naylor, who drove him in two batters later. That gave Seattle an early 1-0 lead, but the Blue Jays were able to tie the game in the bottom half of the first thanks to an RBI single from Daulton Varsho.
Rodríguez wasn't done, though, crushing a go-ahead solo home run in his next at-bat to take back the early lead. The ball sailed 423 feet over the left center field fence after a seven-pitch at bat.
In the clutch at-bat, he quickly got down 0-2 and was nearly called out on strikes on a checked swing down in the count. First base umpire Doug Eddings ruled that Rodríguez didn't go around, but the checked swing was insanely close and could have went either way:
Rodríguez took a second ball before fouling off two pitches ahead of the massive homer to break the 1-1 tie. He may have gotten away with one, but Eddings had to go with his gut which said Rodríguez held off. The call can't be taken back and it may prove to be critical in the decisive matchup for a trip to the World Series.