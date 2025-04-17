SI

Justin Fields Called Aaron Judge Home Run Right Before It Happened

Judge swings the bat. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
As an NFL quarterback, it behooves Justin Fields to make an effort to call out things that are going to happen before they do. It's a useful skill for a signal-caller to have, particularly when reading opposing defenses.

Apparently, such a skill translates to Fields's everyday life.

The newest New York Jets QB took in a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night, a contest the Bronx Bombers won by a score of 4-3. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Fields turned into a prophet, as he called an Aaron Judge home run right before it happened.

"We're gonna see a bomb right here," Fields said moments before Judge belted a go-ahead, solo home run.

Here's video—which Fields inadvertently recorded sideways—of the moment.

Judge is currently one home run off the pace set by American League leader Tyler Soderstrom. Fields, meanwhile, will have his first chance to formally get onto the football field with his Jets teammates when New York holds its voluntary minicamp on April 21 and its OTAs on May 20.

