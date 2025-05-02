Justin Verlander Had Hilarious Self-Deprecating Joke After Being Taken Out of Loss
Justin Verlander's immediate response to getting pulled from his start against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday was to make a joke about his age.
The Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 to win their second straight game after one of the worst starts in MLB history. Verlander gave up five hits and two runs in 6.1 innings, but did not take the loss on his personal record. The veteran took the mound in the top of the 7th with San Francisco leading 3-1 and gave up a home run on his third pitch to Ryan McMahon.
Verlander retired the next batter, but was then taken out by manager Bob Melvin. When Melvin got the mound, Verlander was waiting with a joke.
"I just asked him if he took me out because I was old," joked Verlander.
Verlander, now 42, is the oldest active player in baseball, but he has a long way to go if he wants to be one of the oldest players in MLB history. Ichiro played until he was 45. Jamie Moyer started 10 games when he was 49. There were even a few guys born before World War 2 who played in their 50's.
Still, considering the age of most of his peers, Verlander has every right to make jokes about being old.