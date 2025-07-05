Justin Verlander Joins Unwanted List in MLB History As He Still Searches for First Win
The 2025 MLB season has certainly not gone the way Justin Verlander hoped when he signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants in January.
Through 14 starts, Verlander has posted a 4.84 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 60 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched. He also has yet to record a win.
Verlander has qualified for a win—going at least five innings on the bump—in 10 of his 14 starts this season. The Giants have gone 3-11 in his 14 outings and haven't won a Verlander start since May 18—a 3–2 win over the Athletics when he allowed two runs on three hits and five walks in four innings.
The 42-year-old Verlander is just the eighth pitcher this century to fail to record a win in his first 14 starts of the season (minimum 70 innings pitched).
MLB pitchers with no wins in first 14 starts of season (min. 70 IP; since 2000)
PLAYER
TEAM (YEAR)
ERA (RECORD)
FIRST WIN
Justin Verlander
Giants (2025)
4.84 (0-6)
--
Jordan Lyles
Royals (2023)
6.89 (0-11)
June 24 (16th start)
Blake Snell
Rays (2017)
4.98 (0-6)
Aug. 15 (16th start)
Jerad Eickhoff
Phillies (2017)
4.93 (0-7)
July 9 (15th start)
Marco Estrada
Brewers (2012)
4.64 (0-5)
Aug. 21 (16th start)
Kenshin Kawakami
Braves (2010)
4.78 (0-9)
June 26 (15th start)
Kevin Millwood
Orioles (2010)
5.16 (0-8)
June 19 (15th start)
Tanyon Sturtze
Rays (2002)
4.79 (0-8)
June 26 (16th start)
To Verlander's credit, he has logged five quality starts (at least six innings and three or fewer runs allowed), but San Francisco haven't given him much run support, especially in those games.
There have only been four pitchers in MLB history to start at least 14 games and not record a win over a full season—Paolo Espino (2022), Spencer Howard (2021), Ryne Stanek (2019) and Vida Blue (1983). Espino started the year in the bullpen for the Washington Nationals, and Howard and Stanek were used as openers for their respective teams. Blue floated in and out of the bullpen for the 1983 Kansas City Royals.
The good news for Verlander? All seven other pitchers on the above chart were able to notch their first win of the season in their 15th or 16th start. Perhaps a bit of good fortune awaits the veteran before the All-Star break.