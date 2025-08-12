Former No. 1 KBO Draft Pick Set to Become MLB Free Agent in 2026
Another intriguing talent will be making the leap from the KBO to MLB in 2026.
Former No. 1 KBO draft pick Kang Baek Ho is set to become an MLB free agent this upcoming offseason after signing with U.S. sports agency Paragon Sports. He will be a complete free agent and won't be required to be posted by his KBO club, KT Wiz.
Baek Ho, 26, was the top pick in 2018 KBO draft and has spent eight years playing for KT Wiz. In 61 games this season, he owns a .797 OPS with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs but has struggled with injury. He is expected to be a first baseman and designated hitter in MLB, though he could be used as a backup catcher, too, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.
Baek Ho has long expressed his desire to move to the United States and play in MLB, and now he looks destined to do so. Last year, Baek Ho hit 26 home runs, the most he's recorded in a season since his rookie year in '18 when he had 29.
The slugger has racked up accolades throughout his career in the KBO, making three All-Star appearances, winning two Gold Gloves and earning the Rookie of the Year award in 2018.
There figure to be a handful of teams interested in the South Korea native as he makes his coveted move to MLB.