Kerry Carpenter Shakes Off Injury, Delivers Pinch-Hit RBI vs. Guardians
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter was not in the club's lineup for a win-or-go-home Game 5 in the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians due to a hamstring injury. But Carpenter was spotted heading to the batting cages, without a limp, shortly after news of his exclusion from the starting lineup broke.
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters before Saturday's game that he was "optimistic" that the club would get good news on Carpenter, adding that the "adrenaline" the outfielder was feeling would help him fight through the soreness in his hamstring. Hinch's comments left the door open to Carpenter potentially being utilized as a bench bat.
And that's exactly what happened Saturday.
In the top of the fifth inning with a runner on first and no one out in a scoreless game, Hinch called upon Carpenter as a pinch hitter, and the 27-year-old did not disappoint.
With the count 3-and-1, Carpenter lined a fastball into deep right field—a ball that surely would have led to extra bases. Carpenter, who could barely run, was held to a single, but the huge hit scored shortstop Trey Sweeney all the way from first base to give the Tigers the lead.
What a gutsy play from Carpenter.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the lead was short-lived. Ace and presumptive AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal yielded the tying run and then surrendered a go-ahead grand slam to Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas in the bottom half of the inning. And perhaps even more unfortunate is the fact that Carpenter found himself up with the bases loaded and a chance to cut into the Guardians' 5–2 lead—but he struck out.
If the gritty Tigers are to keep their magical season alive, they will need to mount a rally against a stout Guardians bullpen.