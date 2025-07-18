Ketel Marte Placed on Restricted List Days After Home Was Burglarized
The Diamondbacks placed star Ketel Marte on the restricted list on Friday days after the second baseman's Scottsdale home was burglarized. The incident happened during the All-Star break this week, reportedly on Tuesday night when Marte was in Atlanta for the All-Star Game.
It's been previously reported that Marte requested to have some personal days off after the break-in happened. It's unknown how long Marte will be out of the Diamondbacks' lineup. The Diamondbacks begin a three-game home series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.
The original robbery report said no one was home when the incident occurred, and "numerous personal items and jewelry" were taken. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.
The incident is just the latest in a series of recent robberies involving well-known athletes across multiple leagues, where players' homes have been repeatedly targeted while they are traveling for events or away games. Among those impacted are NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, as well as basketball bigwigs Luka Doncic and Bobby Portis.
Through 68 games this season, Marte's averaged .290/.394/.567 with 73 hits, 52 runs, 40 RBIs and 19 home runs.